Pair of Thefts From Trailers Being Investigated

Salina Police are investigating a pair of thefts from trailers that happened around the same time-frame.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, between March 26 at 3:30 p.m. and March 27 at 6:30 a.m., someone forced entry with some sort of object in to an enclosed trailer at Bergeson Building Incorporated in the 1500 block of Briar Gate.

Once inside, several power tools were taken from the trailer totaling in $5,500 of loss and $250 in damage to the door of the trailer.

Police then learned of a theft from a trailer owned by Salina Area Technical College parked in the 1600 block of Murray. The theft happened between March 16 and March 27.

Forrester says that somebody cut the padlock off the back of the enclosed trailer and took several power tools. The tools are valued at $3,400.

Police are investigating the possibility that the two thefts are potentially related due to their proximity to each other.