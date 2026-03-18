Pain Clinic / Medical Esthetics Join Salina Regional Health Center

Salina Regional Health Center is expanding access to specialized care in central and north central Kansas with the addition of two new clinics.

According to the hospital, Salina Regional Pain Clinic and Salina Regional Medical Esthetics will be located in the Santa Fe Medical Plaza office building, at 501 S. Santa Fe Avenue, under the medical direction of Andrew White, MD.

The new clinics represent another step in Salina Regional Health Center’s strategic vision to strengthen access to high-quality specialty care for patients across the region while keeping more services close to home.

Dr. White previously provided care through Salina Pain Clinic and Salina Medical Esthetics in downtown Salina and will continue serving patients in his new role with Salina Regional Health Center.

Salina Regional Pain Clinic will provide comprehensive, non-narcotic pain relief by offering a range of medical, therapeutic and pharmacological treatment options. The clinic will focus on helping patients manage chronic and acute pain conditions while improving mobility, comfort and overall quality of life.

Salina Regional Medical Esthetics will provide safe, modern esthetic treatments designed to help patients feel confident and refreshed in their appearance while receiving care in a professional medical environment.

“Our staff members have many years of experience providing pain relief and esthetic care to the Salina community,” Dr. White said. “We’re looking forward to providing the same high-level of care our patients have come to expect – now as a part of Salina Regional Health Center.”

Both clinics are currently scheduling to begin seeing patients Monday, March 30th.

Salina Regional Pain Clinic will be located in Suite 360 at the Santa Fe Medical Plaza and can be reached by calling 785-518-2100. Salina Regional Medical Esthetics will be located in Suite 350 at the Santa Fe Medical Plaza and can be reached at 785-518-2130.