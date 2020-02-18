Salina, KS

Pack of Shoplifters

KSAL StaffFebruary 18, 2020

Area authorities are on the lookout for a group of hit and run thieves that filled up two shopping carts at Salina’s Walmart, 2900 S. 9th and ran out the door without paying.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the four suspects described as two white men and two white women have been identified as being from Wichita.

Police say the group piled up items from the electronics, clothing and food aisles and then ran out the lawn and garden exit. For an unknown reason the thieves left nearly half of the items in the parking lot – driving off in a silver 4-door sedan with $700 in stolen merchandise.

