Overhead Structures to Prompt Temporary Street Closure

A portion Santa Fe in Downtown Salina which re-opened a couple of weeks ago will temporarily close for one day this week.

According to the city of Salina, on Thursday Santa Fe Avenue from Iron Street to Ash Street will be closed to erect the new overhead structure at Phillips Plaza. This project is scheduled for the majority of the workday.

All businesses along this section will have access to their doors with parking in the back along 5 th and 7 th

and 7 Sidewalk, brick and planter work continues north of Iron Avenue along the west side such that parking must remain closed.

The work is some of the finshing touches of the $160 million dollar dowtown project which began back in April of 2018. It included underground waterline replacement along Santa Fe. City officials point to mid-November of this year for the streetscape rebuild to be completed.

Some landscaping along the corridor may be paused if winter weather hits Salina early this fall.