Over a Dozen Mailboxes Destroyed

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wide spread damage to property case after numerous mailboxes were destroyed southeast of Salina.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 14 mailboxes at rural properties on E. Water Well Road and S. Simpson Road were smashed and destroyed in the hours between Sunday evening and Monday morning around 8am.

Deputies say some were shattered while others were knocked off the post. Damage estimates are $800.

The damage occurred in the 1500 block through the 3300 block of E. Water Well Road and from the 800 block through the 2700 block of S. Simpson Road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is asking the public to contact authorities if they saw or heard anything during that time frame over the weekend that may be connected to the vandalism. Contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at: 785-826-6500.