Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 300 block of E. Crawford after a number of Japanese swords were stolen from an apartment.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 64-year-old resident came home Friday afternoon to discover his back door had been forced open on his unit. Police say 14 Katanas swords were taken as well as two air pistols.

Loss and damage is listed at $4,050.

There are no suspects in the case.