Over $65,000 in Fall Grants Awarded

During the fall grant cycle, the Post Rock Community Foundation awarded over $65,000 to 16 projects throughout Lincoln County and the communities served by Unified School Districts #298 and #299. The following organizations received funding:

USD #299, $5,216.99 to purchase a SawStop table saw.

Luray Community Foundation, $3,400 to purchase a new fan, motor, and shroud for the kitchen in the Luray Activity Center.

USD #299, $1,588.96 to purchase two new gas ranges and two gas line installation kits for the Culinary Arts classroom. This will also replace the current broken ranges.

The Lucas Historical Society, $8,000 to pay for the guttering replacement and updating plumbing for ADA restroom installation.

USD #298, $1,383.90 to purchase a hearing machine for the district and school nurse to provide hearing screenings for students.

USD #298, $279.99 to purchase a sand tray therapy kit for counseling students at USD 298.

USD #299, $8,000 to purchase a gym divider, needed fixtures, and equipment to install at the Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School gym.

USD #298, $2,790.86 for a Newline smart board and stand as well as literary books and resources.

USD #298, $1,972.90 to purchase indoor and outdoor play equipment to be used on a daily basis.

Lucas Public Library, $3,600 to provide at least three events per month including children’s story hours, classes, summer reading programs, etc.

USD #298, $1,924.74 to purchase six Pocketalk portable voice translators, with covers and screen protectors to assist ESOL students in the classroom and communication in the Lincoln Elementary Office.

USD #298, $7,500 to purchase four Legacy Half-Racks that will be custom to Lincoln and used immediately in the weight room.

USD #299, $3,300 to purchase a large vinyl poster printer.

USD #298, $2,491.94 to purchase a MacBook Pro laptop and books for the first grade classroom.

USD #298, $3,317 to purchase a drone and extra batteries for flying time.

USD #299, $11,700 to purchase a high jump mat.

This round of grants was made possible by six funds at the community foundation: the Post Rock Community Action Fund, the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Patterson Family Foundation Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund; which all focus on improving quality of life throughout the PRCF service