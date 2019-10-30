Over 6,000 Fort Riley Soldiers Coming Home

More than 6000 Fort Riley soldiers are coming home.

According to the Army post, soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade are set to return to Fort Riley following a nine-month deployments to Europe and Afghanistan. 1ABCT and 1CAB will redeploy from Europe where they supported U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve.

Atlantic Resolve’s mission is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between ally and partner militaries using multinational training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

1st Inf. Div. Sust. Bde. Soldiers will redeploy from Afghanistan where they supported Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.