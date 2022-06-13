Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 104 ° | Lo: 81 °

Over 48,000 Enjoy Smoky Hill River Festival

Todd PittengerJune 13, 2022

It Started with the sounds of the Festival Jam Thursday night and ended late Sunday afternoon with the smooth sounds of “SunDub”.  The 46th edition of the Smoky Hill River Festival wrapped up Sunday evening in Oakdale Park.

It was a successful weekend for everyone involved.

Country music and sunny Latino sounds were the main themes on the music stages.  Among the the over 50 acts on multiple stages were 8 national and regional acts.

Visual artists from 19 states, including 47 new ones. came to the Festival to sell, demonstrate, and install their work.

Though there was a little rain leading op to the Festival Jam, but otherwise weather conditions stayed dry during festival hours all weekend. Temperatures slowly rose, with a heat index topping 100 both Saturday and Sunday.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson and his staff were tabulating unofficial numbers Sunday night. Anderson told KSAL News 48,001 people passed through the gates throughout the weekend.

Planning for the 2023 Smoky Hill River Festival has already started. The 47th Smoky Hill River Festival will be June 8-11, 2023.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Over 48,000 Enjoy Smoky Hill River ...

It Started with the sounds of the Festival Jam Thursday night and ended late Sunday afternoon with t...

June 13, 2022 Comments

Local Living Expenses Ranked

Top News

June 12, 2022

2022 Census of Agriculture Underway

Farming News

June 12, 2022

Event to Focus on Battle Monuments

Kansas News

June 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Event to Focus on Battle ...
June 12, 2022Comments
NFL Player to Host Fort R...
June 12, 2022Comments
PHOTO GALLERY: All Things...
June 11, 2022Comments
Salina Police Chief to Re...
June 10, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra