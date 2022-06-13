Over 48,000 Enjoy Smoky Hill River Festival

It Started with the sounds of the Festival Jam Thursday night and ended late Sunday afternoon with the smooth sounds of “SunDub”. The 46th edition of the Smoky Hill River Festival wrapped up Sunday evening in Oakdale Park.

It was a successful weekend for everyone involved.

Country music and sunny Latino sounds were the main themes on the music stages. Among the the over 50 acts on multiple stages were 8 national and regional acts.

Visual artists from 19 states, including 47 new ones. came to the Festival to sell, demonstrate, and install their work.

Though there was a little rain leading op to the Festival Jam, but otherwise weather conditions stayed dry during festival hours all weekend. Temperatures slowly rose, with a heat index topping 100 both Saturday and Sunday.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson and his staff were tabulating unofficial numbers Sunday night. Anderson told KSAL News 48,001 people passed through the gates throughout the weekend.

Planning for the 2023 Smoky Hill River Festival has already started. The 47th Smoky Hill River Festival will be June 8-11, 2023.