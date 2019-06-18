Over 45 Salina Bank Cards Hacked

Local authorities are helping investigators in Wichita, Hutchinson and Texas follow up on a bank fraud case that has dozens of Salinans caught in a scam.

According to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus, 49 customers who used a Sunflower Bank ATM or have an account there are victims of a breach that allowed a person or persons to use their bank card numbers to make purchases in metro Wichita, Hutchinson and Texas.

Police say the unauthorized purchases were made between 7am Monday and 7am Tuesday.

Captain Hanus tells KSAL News that detectives have determined the account information was not acquired through a skimming device at an ATM, but could have been malware that was placed on Sunflower Bank’s website.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting investigators after six victims who live in the county reported illegal activity on their Sunflower accounts.