Over 270,000 Reasons to Love Match Madness

It was madness on the hardwood at the Salina Fieldhouse on Thursday. Not March Madness basketball, but rather Match Madness charitable giving.

The Greater Salina Community Foundation’s seventh annual Match Madness giving day turned into one of the single biggest days of charitable giving in the history of Salina. After all was said and done, over $270,000 was donated to 75 participating organizations.

All donations will go to a participating organization’s endowed fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. These funds are permanently invested to produce a steady stream of income charities can count on every year, which eases the pressure to raise annual funds.

Every gift to a nonprofit’s endowed fund will be matched up to 50% with a cash grant from a match pool of $100,000. Matching funds will be available instantly to help each organization meet its immediate needs.

Donors were able to give in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse, where about 50 of the 75 participating charities set up booths and displays.

Match Madness also included:

A nonprofit free throw contest, with nonprofit representatives shooting free throws throughout the day for a chance to earn bonus cash for their organization.

Food trucks on site, including Relish, Umami Bowl and Saddle Jack’s BBQ. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

NCAA basketball tournament games airing throughout the Fieldhouse.

Complementary refreshments.

Online gifts will be accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. When all was said and done, preliminary numbers indicated that 1,815 gifts, totaling $270,775.45 were made to be matched.

Since its inception in 2012, Match Madness has generated over $1 million for local charities.

Match Madness Preliminary Totals