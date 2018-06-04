Over 180 Seat Belt Violators Fined

Salina Police have released statistics from a two week seat belt enforcement program that began May 21 and wrapped up over the weekend.

Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that officers made 198 stops during the 14-day period and handed out 182 citations for adults and one for a child who was not restrained during the Click It or Ticket campaign.

Officers also issued four speeding tickets, 72 other traffic related citations were written, one DUI arrest plus four other non related arrests were logged during the program that pays for the 60-hours of overtime through a special seat belt enforcement grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Citations for unrestrained adults are $30 while the citation for children under 18-years old who are not buckled up is $60 plus court costs of $58.