Over $120,000 of Copper Wire Stolen

Copper wire valued over $120,000 was stolen from an electric company in Salina.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, March 5th Evergy employees reported to authorities about a theft that occurred at the business on 1001 Edison Pl. Allegedly, sometime between February, 24th, 2025 and March 3rd, 2025 an unknown suspect(s) stole a total of 4,242 feet of copper wire.

The suspect entered a fenced storage area on the property, before taking four spools of copper wire. Total loss of value is listed at $122,246.

Police said, an Evergy employee stated on Tuesday, March 4th they found copper wire insulation that was similar to the missing copper wire in the area of Humbarger and Link Rd.

The investigation is ongoing.