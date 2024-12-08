Ottawa Braves Down Swedes 78-74

The Bethany College Swedes took the road to Ottawa, Kan. to face off against the Ottawa University Braves who are hot to start the season. The Swedes’ first half deficit weighed heavy as the Braves would escape with a 78-74 win.

Kenny Haynes and JR Cison tied for a team-high 12 points. Haynes would reel in four rebounds and dish out an assist. Deyon Bell would nab a team-high nine rebounds. Kendall Collins would tally five assists.

Devin Spencer would continue to terrorize opposing offenses recording six steals for a total of 10 steals this week alone. Spencer would be joined by Will Dominguez, Emmanuel Akpan, and DeYon Bell as Swedes who recorded a block.

Shooting from beyond the arc was not friendly to either team as both shot under 30%. Bethany shot 38.6% from the floor overall; their third-worst shooting percentage in a game this season.

Up Next…

The Swedes will end their three-game road trip in McPherson, Kan. facing off against the McPherson College Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 8:00 PM following the women’s contest.