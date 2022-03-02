Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 51 °

Oscar Shorts Screening in Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 2, 2022

You can see all the Oscar Short 2022 nominations on the big screen this weekend in Salina.

According to the Salina Art Center, March 4 -7, the Art Center Cinema will host screenings of the Oscar Shorts. The regular ticket price is $10 per show, $6 for Art Center Members, $8 for Seniors, and free for Cinema Society Members.

For over ten years, Salina Art Center Cinema has been hosting the Oscar Shorts Festival. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action, and Documentary — this is your annual chance to see all the nominees. A short film is typically considered to be a movie that is less than 30 minutes in length.

You can also win in in their annual Oscar Predictions Contest. Visit salinaartcenter.org/Oscar-shorts-festival to fill out an Oscar Predictions Contest Ballot. If you guess the most correct winners, you receive a “Movies worth Sharing” package, including two SAC Cinema tickets, small popcorn, and two small drinks.

The schedule for this weekend:

Friday, March 4

  • Live-Action Shorts at 6 pm

Saturday, March 5

  • Animation shorts at 2 pm
  • Documentary shorts at 6 pm

Sunday, March 6

  • Live-Action Shorts at 2 pm
  • Animation Shorts at 6 pm

Monday, March 7

  • Documentary Shorts at 6 pm

This year, the Animated Oscar Shorts Program contains adult content and is not suitable for patrons 17 and under.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Oscar Shorts Screening in Salina

You can see all the Oscar Short 2022 nominations on the big screen this weekend in Salina. ...

March 2, 2022 Comments

Minneapolis Girls End Season, Fall ...

Sports News

March 1, 2022

Valley Center Pulls Away to End Mus...

Sports News

March 1, 2022

Viking girls handle Bearcats

Sports News

March 1, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU to Host String Orches...
March 1, 2022Comments
$250,000 Available For &#...
March 1, 2022Comments
Free Document Destruction...
March 1, 2022Comments
Chloe’s Birthday Ch...
March 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices