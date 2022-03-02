Oscar Shorts Screening in Salina

You can see all the Oscar Short 2022 nominations on the big screen this weekend in Salina.

According to the Salina Art Center, March 4 -7, the Art Center Cinema will host screenings of the Oscar Shorts. The regular ticket price is $10 per show, $6 for Art Center Members, $8 for Seniors, and free for Cinema Society Members.

For over ten years, Salina Art Center Cinema has been hosting the Oscar Shorts Festival. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action, and Documentary — this is your annual chance to see all the nominees. A short film is typically considered to be a movie that is less than 30 minutes in length.

You can also win in in their annual Oscar Predictions Contest. Visit salinaartcenter.org/Oscar-shorts-festival to fill out an Oscar Predictions Contest Ballot. If you guess the most correct winners, you receive a “Movies worth Sharing” package, including two SAC Cinema tickets, small popcorn, and two small drinks.