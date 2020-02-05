Oscar Shorts Film Festival in Salina

The Art Center Cinema is planning to screen all of short films which have been nominated for Oscar awards. The theatre will host an Oscar Shorts Festival this weekend, Friday through Sunday.

According to the organization, for the 15th consecutive year Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures have teamed up to present all the Oscar-Nominated Short Films. The Festival includes all 15 live-action, animated and documentary short films and will screen in more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and Europe, including in Salina. This gives movie fans a chance to predict the winners, and have the edge in thier Oscar pool.

“Short movies are the fastest-growing genre of film. They tell authentic, diverse and groundbreaking stories that always leave our audiences hungry for more,” ShortsTV CEO Carter Pilcher said. “This year’s nominees are the year’s best filmmaking and some of the best shorts ever, in equal measure exciting and heart-stirring, and absolutely shouldn’t be missed.”

Festival Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 7 – First Friday | Documentary Short Film 2pm

Saturday, Feb. 8 Animated Shorts 11am

Sunday, Feb. 9 Live Action Shorts 11am

Festival ticket price is $18. Individual tickets for single showtimes are available online or at the box office.

The Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9th. Cinema lovers can also enter the Oscar Predictions Contest at www.salinaartcenter.org to win a fun Cinema Lover’s package courtesy of the Art Center.