Organizers Look Forward to Equifest in Salina

Organizers of the largest equine event of its kind in the Midwest are looking forward to the first year in the their new home. Equifest of Kansaswill set up shop in Salina in a couple of weeks. The Kansas Horse Council says they excited to move to Salina for their Equifest event. Equifest is is scheduled for March 6th, 7th, and 8th.

Equifest, billed as the premier all breed horse fair and exposition, is opening for the 23rd consecutive year at its new location in Salina. The event will take over the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center

The 2020 lineup is set, and schedules are posted at www.equifestofks.com or on Facebook.

Equifest features headliner clinician Chris Cox, and billboard chart topping singer and songwriter Adrian “Buckaroogirl” Brannan.

The original TravAlum Ranch Rodeo competition will be held at 7pm nightly on the Friday and Saturday of Equifest. A dozen teams will compete for the buckle.

On Saturday afternoon, living legends in the horse industry will be a part of the Legendary Kansas Horseman’s workshop panel.

There will be a farrier competition, battle of the breeds, a breed showcase, pack mules, draft hitches, saddle seat and versatility ranch class demonstrations, plus live horse workshops in Kenwood Hall, near the Kiddie Corral and the Old Time Photo booth. Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard will also perform.

There will be a mounted shooting competition on Friday and Saturday. Visitors might want to check that out and then stop by to visit these folks who also performed in a new family fun adventure movie, “The Lost Treasures of Jesse James”. You can get your picture with them in the 4H building.

There will also be cowboy poetry and music, fine western art, and a silent auction. There will be wall to wall shopping inside and out along with great food.

Equifest tickets will be available on site at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office. Prices are $15 per day or $35 for all 3 days. Kids 12 & under are free. Doors open at 9:00am daily.

Equifest is the primary fundraiser for the Kansas Horse Council.

