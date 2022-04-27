Opening Act on KSAL

KSAL fans got a sneak peek of a weekend show built to benefit veterans.

Jared Blake and Bigg Vinny Hickerson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday to talk about their passion for helping military veterans overcome homelessness and hunger when they return to civilian life.

Blake and Hickerson are slated as the opening act for Nashville headliner – James Otto. Proceeds from Saturday’s event will be pledged to the Kansas Honor Flight program and the homeless veteran program.

Blake says he and Hickerson missed performing on stage during the pandemic – but found fuel in the gospel message to reshape what they were doing.

James Otto will headline the acoustic show at the Tumblweed event venue located just west of Salina. Opening for Otto will be Jared Blake, and Bigg Vinny Hickerson. Blake appeared on the debut season of the hit television show The Voice, while Hickerson, was part of Trailer Choir and was also a contestant on NBC’s The Biggest Loser.

According to the venue, proceeds from this event will go to two different purposes: The Kansas Honor Flight program and the homeless veteran program.

The the Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas Veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all expense paid journey to visit their memorials in Washington D.C. The homeless veterans program’s mission is to find a home and put a roof over the heads of vets in need. “One of our favorite things about hosting events like these is that we get to be a part of something that is bigger than us. We are honored to host this event and to give back to these organizations” said Jesse Bradley, Co-Owner of Tumblweed.

The show is this Saturday beginning at 6PM. It will be hosted at Tumblweed, located 5 minutes west of Salina at 5680 W. Old Highway 40 Salina, Ks 67401, the old Ted Augustines Furniture and formerly Brightbuilt Hotrods. This event will also have food catered in by The Culinary School at the Armory in Salina. There will also be booths there from VA organizations for Veterans to talk to starting at 4PM.