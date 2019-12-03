Salina, KS

Open Meetings & Records Training Planned in Salina

Todd PittengerDecember 3, 2019

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government will provide public training on open meetings and open records in Salina. The training session is planned for Tuesday, December 17th,  from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Centery.

According to the city, employees and members of city and county boards, commissions and committees subject to the Kansas Open Meetings Act and the Kansas Open Records Act are welcome and encouraged to attend. The training will be filmed and published on the City of Salina’s YouTube account.

To RSVP for this public training, email Rachel Hinde-Constantino at [email protected] or call (785) 833-8043.

