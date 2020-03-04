Open Invitation to “Cash Hollistah’s Block Party”

A new local weekly block party has been exploding in popularity, taking over the airwaves of Salina.

Since it’s debut in February, “Cash Hollistah’s Block Party” has already become one of the most popular programs on Salina radio station 92.7 the New Zoo.

“Cash Hollistah’s Block Party”is a throwback mixshow with local Salina rapper Cash Hollistah & DJ Carbon playing jams from the late 80s, 90s and 00s.

Cash tells KSAL News the show started as a simple idea while listening to the radio station’s “Throwback Thursday” programing. On “Throwback Thursday” the station plays retro songs throughout the day.

Cash says when he approached the radio station about his idea, things started to move pretty quickly.

Cash says the format of the show features a wide variety of music, from multiple genres, at it is always evolving.

Cash says they response to the show has been very positive.

“Cash Hollistah’s Block Party”airs every Thursday evening from 5 – 6 on Salina radio station 92.7 the New Zoo.

Cash invites fans of the show to follow and interact with “Cash Hollistah’s Block Party” on Facebook.

Previous “Cash Hollistah’s Block Party” shows are also available online at:

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/cashblockparty

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/cashblockparty/

Photos courtesy of Jared Jones – Cash Hollistah (Right) and DJ Carbon (left)