OnStar Helps Authorities Track Stolen Vehicle to 2 Juveniles

Two juveniles are facing potential charges after they are found in a stolen vehicle, early Saturday morning in Ottawa County.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a 2011 Chevy Equinox was reported stolen late last week from a drive way in 1800 block of Page in Salina.

Shirley Ridens, 69, Salina, owns the vehicle and believes that it was taken between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

At the time, police had no suspects responsible for the stolen vehicle which is valued at $10,000.

At 12:40 a.m. Saturday, the vehicle was located in Ottawa County by OnStar tracking services. The company sent an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy to the vehicle’s location.

The deputy found two juveniles–a male and a female–inside.

Charges are currently pending against the two.