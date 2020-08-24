Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 68 °

OnStar Helps Authorities Track Stolen Vehicle to 2 Juveniles

Jeremy BohnAugust 24, 2020

Two juveniles are facing potential charges after they are found in a stolen vehicle, early Saturday morning in Ottawa County.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a 2011 Chevy Equinox was reported stolen late last week from a drive way in 1800 block of Page in Salina.

Shirley Ridens, 69, Salina, owns the vehicle and believes that it was taken between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

At the time, police had no suspects responsible for the stolen vehicle which is valued at $10,000.

At 12:40 a.m. Saturday, the vehicle was located in Ottawa County by OnStar tracking services. The company sent an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy to the vehicle’s location.

The deputy found two juveniles–a male and a female–inside.

Charges are currently pending against the two.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

2020 High School Football Tour R...

The Rocking M Media sports staff is previewing the 2020 season, venturing to different parts of cent...

August 24, 2020 Comments

2 Vehicle Collision Near Salina Wal...

Kansas News

August 24, 2020

OnStar Helps Authorities Track Stol...

Kansas News

August 24, 2020

Salina Man Charged After Hitting Wo...

Top News

August 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Vehicle Collision Near ...
August 24, 2020Comments
OnStar Helps Authorities ...
August 24, 2020Comments
Presbyterian Manor Awarde...
August 24, 2020Comments
Nationwide Waiver Granted...
August 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH