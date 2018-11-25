Online Shoppers Ready For Cyber Monday

Power up and shop. Millions of Americans are expected to logon to e-commerce sites Monday to take advantage of deals ranging from free shipping to hundreds of dollars off electronics and half-price clothing on what will be one of the busiest internet shopping days of the year, Cyber Monday.

The spending surge associated with Cyber Monday comes after a growing Thanksgiving shopping weekend, with many stores now open on the holiday itself.

Last year Cyber Monday hit a new record with $6.59 billion, and it’s the first time that online sales in one single day surpassed $6 billion in US history.

UPS picked up more than 32 million packages.

The name Cyber Monday was coined in 2005 to encourage people to shop online. After retailers revved up deals for the day, it became the busiest online shopping day in 2010.

But since then, retailers have expanded deals, stretching them into Cyber Week or even Cyber Month. This year some retailers rolled out online deals beginning in early November.