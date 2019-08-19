Online RV Scam

A Salina man was scammed out of nearly $20,000 after trying to buy a motorhome through eBay.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 74-year-old man found a 2012 Winnebago RV online that he wanted to buy – that was located in Georgia.

He told officers he made arrangements to wire $19,000 to the seller with delivery scheduled for last week.

The man contacted eBay after the motorhome never showed up.

Officials with the online trading company told the victim he had been scammed.

The victim called authorities to see what could be done after losing $19,000 in the scheme.