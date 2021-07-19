Online Enrollment Continues This Week

The enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools which began last week continue through this week. For those who don’t enroll online, walk-in enrollment is scheduled for next week on Tuesday.

Online enrollment opened July 13th for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-29 for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 27 to enroll their student(s).

Walk-In Enrollment

Walk-In Enrollment for all schools will be held at a single location: Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27.

Students New to District

Enrollment for students new to Salina USD 305 will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27. Enrollment through the walk-in process is required.

Please contact your neighborhood school for additional information regarding enrollment or visit www.usd305.com.