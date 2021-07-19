BREAKING NEWS

Online Enrollment Continues This Week

Todd PittengerJuly 19, 2021

The enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools which began last week continue through this week. For those who don’t enroll online, walk-in enrollment is scheduled for next week on Tuesday.

Online enrollment opened July 13th for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-29 for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 27 to enroll their student(s).

Walk-In Enrollment

Walk-In Enrollment for all schools will be held at a single location:  Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27.

 Students New to District

Enrollment for students new to Salina USD 305 will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27. Enrollment through the walk-in process is required.

Please contact your neighborhood school for additional information regarding enrollment or visit www.usd305.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Online Enrollment Continues This We...

The enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools which began last week continue through this week. F...

July 19, 2021 Comments

New Trash Service Begins This Week

Top News

July 19, 2021

Marion Couple Killed in Crash

Kansas News

July 19, 2021

Liberty Suffer Heartbreaker in Cham...

Sports News

July 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Marion Couple Killed in C...
July 19, 2021Comments
Funding For 26 Kansas Non...
July 18, 2021Comments
KSU to Make First Year St...
July 18, 2021Comments
Back To School Fair Plann...
July 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices