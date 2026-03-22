Lindsborg has been named one of the “Best Small Towns in the Midwest”.

According to the Lindsborg Convention & Visitors Bureau, the honor comes via Midwest Living magazine’s 2026 Best of the Midwest Awards.

For more than 40 years, Midwest Living has served as a trusted authority on travel, culture, dining, and destinations across the region. Its annual Best of the Midwest Awards highlight standout experiences and communities throughout the Midwest. The newly expanded 2026 program recognizes nearly 150 established and emerging leaders in travel and hospitality across 16 categories, including hotels, restaurants, vacation destinations, and small towns.

Among the honorees is Lindsborg, Kansas — affectionately known as “Little Sweden.” The publication selected one small town from each of the 12 Midwestern states, recognizing communities that offer authentic experiences, welcoming atmospheres, and memorable places to explore.

In its feature on the region’s best small towns, Midwest Living celebrated Lindsborg’s distinctive Swedish heritage, vibrant arts culture, and charming downtown. The magazine highlighted the town’s iconic herd of brightly painted Dala horses, colorful architecture adorned with ornamental tiles, and its rich traditions of craftsmanship and cultural celebration.

“This is no one-horse town—expect a whole herd of colorfully painted Dala horses. Välkommen to Little Sweden, where ornamental tiles adorn downtown’s bright two-story buildings, and Swedish vibes emanate from authentic crafts and foods,” the magazine wrote in its feature. Visitors are encouraged to experience Lindsborg’s strong maker culture at Hemslojd, a renowned shop featuring Scandinavian folk art and imports.

The article also praised Lindsborg’s signature events, including the Midsummer’s Festival, which celebrates the June solstice with traditional Swedish festivities, and the town’s especially charming atmosphere during the Christmas season.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Midwest Living as one of the best small towns in the region,” said Holly Lofton, Director of the Lindsborg Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This recognition reflects the passion of our local businesses, artists, volunteers, and residents who work every day to preserve Lindsborg’s heritage while creating a welcoming place for visitors from across the Midwest and beyond.”

Located in south-central Kansas, Lindsborg offers travelers a unique cultural experience blending Swedish traditions with Kansas hospitality. From handcrafted goods and authentic Scandinavian cuisine to festivals, art galleries, museums, and historic architecture, the community continues to attract visitors seeking a slower pace, walkable streets and trails, and memorable cultural experiences.

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Photo via C2 Photography / Midwest Living Magazine – Painted Dala horses—traditional Swedish art forms—are found throughout Lindsborg

Visitors can explore the full list of winners in the 2026 Best of the Midwest Awards at:

https://www.midwestliving.com/2026-best-of-the-midwest-awards-11923079

And learn more about Lindsborg’s recognition among the Best Small Towns in the Midwest here:

https://www.midwestliving.com/best-midwest-small-towns-2026-11910474