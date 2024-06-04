One of Salina’s Most Wanted Arrested

A person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Runyan has been caught He was wanted for crimes which include:
- Probation Violation
- Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body
- Poss of hallucinogenic drug
- Poss of marijuana
- Poss of opiate, narcotic, or certain stimulant
- Taxation; Drugs; No drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance
- X: Tobacco, Unlawul For Persons < 18 To Purchase Or Attempt To Purchase Cigarettes, Tobacco
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The June list went online Saturday morning.
Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include kidnapping, rape, robbery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a witness, failure to stop at an accident, felony drug crimes, and more.