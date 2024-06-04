One of Salina’s Most Wanted Arrested

A person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Runyan has been caught He was wanted for crimes which include:

Probation Violation

Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body

Poss of hallucinogenic drug

Poss of marijuana

Poss of opiate, narcotic, or certain stimulant

Taxation; Drugs; No drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance

X: Tobacco, Unlawul For Persons < 18 To Purchase Or Attempt To Purchase Cigarettes, Tobacco

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The June list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include kidnapping, rape, robbery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a witness, failure to stop at an accident, felony drug crimes, and more.