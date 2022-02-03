One Injured in Rollover Crash

An Ellsworth man is recovering after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 1:57 p.m., a blue 2007 Jeep Liberty lost control in the 9000 block of K-140. The Jeep went into the ditch and rolled once, coming to rest back on its wheels.

The driver, a 41-year-old Ellsworth man, complained of neck pain at the scene but refused treatment from first responders. It was reported that the man later took himself to the hospital to tend to the injury.

The Jeep was significantly damaged in the accident.

Soldan also said that there were a few other minor slide-offs in the most recent round of winter weather.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office