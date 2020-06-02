Salina, KS

One Active COVID-19 Saline County Case

Todd PittengerJune 1, 2020

Saline County is down to one active COVID-19 case.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they continue to actively monitor one case who is isolated at home.

KDHE reported the following in their release and can be found at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus:

  • A total of 10,011 cases with 217 deaths reported.
  • There have been 93,301 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
  • The age range is 0 years to 100 years (median 41 years).

Announcements:

  • The Saline County Health Officer, Jason Tiller, will present a reopening plan to the Board of Health (County Commissioners) at their meeting on Tuesday, June 2nd at 9am for further discussion.

Progression to the next phase will be measured by monitoring our testing rates, COVID-19 hospitalizations, ability to contact trace, and availability of personal protective equipment.  Here is what you can do to help reach reopening milestones:

  • Continue to follow the county restrictions in place
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public settings
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Minimize nonessential travel
  • Check-in (via phone/letter/text/email) with friends and family who are isolated
  • Wash your hands frequently

Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov  Stay Safe & Stay Healthy.

