Once Again, State Universities Raise Tuition

It could soon cost more to go to the University of Kansas, Kansas State, or Wichita State University.

The state’s Board of Regents yesterday said all six public schools in the state want to raise tuition. The largest increase would come for new students at the University of Kansas, campus leaders in Lawrence want a nearly three percent increase. K-State is asking for about a one percent hike, Wichita State University leaders are asking to raise tuition by two-and-a-half percent.

Source: MetroSource News