The oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Kansas needs your help.

That’s the word from officials in Wichita, who say VFW post 112 could be forced to shut down as fundraising efforts have lagged due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to its normal community outreach efforts, the post started offering free mental-health clinics for area veterans and first responders.

VFW officials say a GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations.