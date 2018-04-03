Old Crow Medicine Show Coming to Salina

String band Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to Salina. The group will perform at the Stiefel Theatre this summer.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s music has been called old-time, folk, and alternative country. Along with original songs, the band performs many pre-World War II blues and folk songs.

The band started busking on street corners in 1998 New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, North Carolina where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, helping to launch their career. Shortly thereafter the band was hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

It’s been over nineteen years since these humble beginnings. The band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and have won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received the RIAA’s Platinum certification in 2013 for selling over 1,000,000 copies.

In 2011 Old Crow found themselves embarking on the historic Railroad Revival Tour with Mumford & Sons, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros.

In 2017 Old Crow Medicine Show released two albums: Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show (Nettwerk) and 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde (Columbia Nashville). Best Of is comprised of fan favorites from Old Crows’ three Nettwerk released albums, as well as two previously unreleased tracks. 50 Years of Blonde On Blonde is Old Crow’s reimagined version of Bob Dylan’s classic Blonde On Blonde album. Released via the historic Columbia Records label, it finds Old Crow Medicine Show exploring new territory while paying homage to their biggest influence.

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Thursday, August 16th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. Tickets start at $39.

Tickets are available at the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at stiefeltheatre.org which links to Ticketmaster.