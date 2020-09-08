Salina, KS

Ohio Street Finishing Touches This Week

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2020

A project on one of the major roads in Salina will wrap-up this week.

According to the City of Salina, on Tuesday APAC Kansas Shears Division of Salina will begin adjusting manholes on Ohio Street from Cloud to Crawford Streets. The work is necessary to raise the manholes to the surface elevation changed by the recent resurfacing of the street and should be complete in a few days, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect lane closures and allow additional time to reach their destinations.

The work is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million annual street maintenance program.

