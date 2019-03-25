Kansas Officials React To Mueller Report

Kansas officials are reacting to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in the Russia probe.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tweeted “special Counsel Mueller concluded there was no collusion and, along with DOJ, determined no obstruction. With this investigation behind us, we must work to address the many issues facing our nation with less division and more cooperation for a better nation and more secure world.”

First District Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall tweeted “for 2 years we’ve called this investigation out for exactly what it was- a witch hunt. Absolutely no collusion, and the most expensive ‘nothing burger’ I’ve ever seen.”

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is clearing President Trump of possible obstruction of justice in the Russia probe. In his summary of the expansive investigation, Barr said there wasn’t enough evidence to establish that Trump tried to interfere in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Special Counsel Robert Mueller didn’t make a determination on that front, saying “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Mueller’s report also found that there wasn’t evidence to show that President Trump worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.