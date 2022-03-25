Officers Saves Infant’s Life

A Hays Police Officer is being recognized for saving a child’s life.

Hays Police say on Wednesday officers were dispatched to a call of an infant not breathing. While officers were en-route they learned the infant was a four-week old premature baby.

Police Sgt. Jason Bonczynski was the first to arrive on scene. He entered the home and found that the infant was unresponsive and still not breathing.

Sgt. Bonczynski immediately grabbed the child and began giving CPR. After over two minutes of CPR the child began to show signs of life. By the time EMS arrived on scene the child was breathing on his own. The child was transported to Hays Medical Center and later life watched to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The family says the child continues to breath on his own and is doing much better.

Sgt. Jason Bonczynski is 23 year veteran with the Hays Police Department, and he currently serves as a Patrol Sergeant, as a supervisor in the Field Training Officer (FTO) Program, a Taser Instructor, and he is a member of the Special Situation Response Team.

The agency says it is extremely proud of Sgt. Bonczynski and his quick response in providing life-saving medical care to the child. They ask everyone to please join them as they continue to pray for the child’s quick and full recovery.