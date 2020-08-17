Salina, KS

Officer Uninjured After Suspect Throws Cell Phone

Jeremy BohnAugust 17, 2020

A Salina man is arrested for an outstanding warrant and allegedly throwing a cell phone at a police officer.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that officers arrested 37-year-old Cody Espinosa, Salina, on Saturday afternoon. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

SPD was sent to the area behind the Community Theater, 303 E. Iron Ave., at 4:10 p.m. Saturday to the report that Espinosa was behind the building. But when officers arrived, he was not there.

SPD searched the area and found Espinosa  in the 100 block of S. 4th St. before the man took off running down a nearby alleyway.

An officer followed on foot and ordered Espinosa to stop, however, the suspect continued around a corner of a building. When the officer turned the corner, Espinosa allegedly stopped and threw a cell phone in the direction of the chasing officer, but the phone was thrown over the officer’s head.

Espinosa was eventually caught and arrested. He is charged with a probation violation warrant, assault on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.

