A man is recovering in a hospital following an officer involved shooting in Junction City.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, officers from the Junction City Police Department and deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday from a female resident reporting a domestic disturbance with shots fired. Officers and deputies responded to the home at 425 W. 2nd St. in Junction City.

Preliminary information indicates after they arrived, a perimeter was established. They then called for the female occupant to exit the house. The female resident emerged from the house and was taken to safety.

Further attempts were made to contact the armed male resident, who was identified as 70-year-old James Marsh. When Marsh exited the house at approximately 3:20 a.m. he was holding a shotgun and fired shots at police. One sheriff’s deputy and one police officer returned fire, striking Marsh.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

EMS responded, treated Marsh, and then transported him to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka. He underwent surgery and is currently in fair condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Geary County Attorney for review.