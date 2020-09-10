OCCK Transportation Wins Innovation of the Year Award

OCCK Transportation was awarded an Innovation of the Year Award from the Kansas Public Transit Association at the 2020 Annual Meeting held virtually in August.

According to the organization, Innovation of the Year Awards were given to OCCK Transportation, Topeka Metro, Dodge City Transportation and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority for their use of free fares during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to provide social equity and are greatly appreciated by the transit dependent.

“We’re thankful for KPTA for recognizing these organizations serving the public,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “This has been a challenging year in many ways and transit agencies are working hard to continue to provide needed services to passengers, including offering free fares.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.