OCCK Transportation Facility Expanding

OCCK Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony this week celebrating the start of construction on a transportation facility expansion.

According to the organization, the 16,000 square foot addition to the existing facility at 340 N Santa Fe will provide additional maintenance facilities, vehicle parking, and expanded driver areas. The project is expected to be completed in mid 2021.

“This facility expansion will help us continue to serve north central Kansas with exceptional public transportation,” Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for north central Kansas, said. “The growth that OCCK has had in the past 15 years has been tremendous.”

In attendance at the ceremony and those who symbolically broke ground were members of the OCCK Transportation team, as well as representatives from both Hutton, the general contract, and DMA Architects, the design firm for the project.

The project has been funded through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, with contributions from OCCK, Inc. and the City of Salina.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.