OCCK to Start Abilene to Salina Bus Route

A bus route connecting Salina and Abilene will begin next week.

OCCK Transportation will offer a new regional route from Abilene to Salina and back, each Thursday, starting June 25. The route is part of the newly established KanConnect program of OCCK, a plan to connect regions of rural Kansas through public transportation options.

Reservations are required and can be made up to two weeks in advance by calling the Transportation office at 785-826-1583.

According to the organization, for the first 90 days of operation complimentary fares will be offered for all riders.

The KanConnect bus service will have two bi-directional trips each Thursday. The first route will start in Abilene at the

OCCK office at 8:30 a.m., then head north to Frontier Estates, before heading out of town to Salina. In Salina, the bus

will stop first at Walmart and then stop at 7th and Walnut and then head back to Abilene to the same stops. This route will do this loop twice and finish in Abilene around 2:45 p.m. each day.

The official times are here:

“We are so excited to offer this new option for residents of Dickinson County,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for north central Kansas. “We have been aware of the need for additional services for quite a while and have been working behind the scenes on putting things together. We hope people are as excited about the opportunity as we are. We are always looking for ways to serve rural communities and make connections.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care. For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.

For more information about OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager ([email protected]), or the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583. For additional public transportation resources, go to www.ksrides.org.