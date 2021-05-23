Oakdale Park History to be Discussed

What do a botanical garden, a pool, a racetrack and a museum have in common? They were all at Oakdale Park.

A planned presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina will explore the long history of Oakdale.

“Oakdale Park: Salina’s Gathering Place Since 1881,” is planned for Thursday, June 3rd, 5:30-6:30p.

This is a Zoom presentation. To register go to www.smokyhillmuseum.org and click on the words “Oak Dale Park Presentation” under the logo.

There will be no First Thursday in July – but mark your calendar for Thursday, August 5 for a presentation on the forts and posts in Kansas during the Civil War.