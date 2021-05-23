Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 66 °

Oakdale Park History to be Discussed

Todd PittengerMay 23, 2021

What do a botanical garden, a pool, a racetrack and a museum have in common? They were all at Oakdale Park.

A planned presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina will explore the long history of Oakdale.

“Oakdale Park: Salina’s Gathering Place Since 1881,” is planned for Thursday, June 3rd, 5:30-6:30p.

This is a Zoom presentation. To register go to www.smokyhillmuseum.org and click on the words “Oak Dale Park Presentation” under the logo.

There will be no First Thursday in July – but mark your calendar for Thursday, August 5 for a presentation on the forts and posts in Kansas during the Civil War.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Oakdale Park History to be Discusse...

What do a botanical garden, a pool, a racetrack and a museum have in common? They were all at Oakdal...

May 23, 2021 Comments

Advocating for Civil Rights in Ike&...

Top News

May 23, 2021

2021 State Girls Swimming & Di...

Sports News

May 22, 2021

Benintendi (3 RBIs), Royals get des...

Sports News

May 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scholarship to Honor Form...
May 22, 2021Comments
UPDATE: Missing Woman Fou...
May 22, 2021Comments
Semi Crashes at Big Junct...
May 21, 2021Comments
Fraudulent Charity Shut D...
May 21, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices