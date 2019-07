New life may be coming to Wichita’s Towne West Square.

Authorities say the struggling mall at Kellogg and I-235 was reportedly sold this week to New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for 14-million dollars.

The outstanding loan on the 39-year-old property was reportedly more than three times that amount.

Kohan, which bills itself as a redeveloper of aging malls across the nation, lists more than 25 shopping centers on its website.