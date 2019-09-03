Numerous Items Stolen From Back of Vanderbilt’s

Salina Police are in search of a known suspect responsible for two separate thefts at Vanderbilt’s in Salina.

Police were originally called to Vanderbilt’s, 3005 Enterprise, on Saturday at 10:20 a.m. when an employee witnessed a man in the freight room crouched on a pallet. The employee notified a manager, however, when they returned, the man was gone. Video survalliance of the incident shows a man around 6’0″ tall, 180 pounds, with a bald head and wearing glasses with a navy blue t-shirt and light colored jeans stealing a box full of six pairs of Keen Boots. The man also allegedly damaged the door to get inside the building.

On Sunday at 6 a.m., police again were dispatched back to Vanderbilt’s due to a commercial burglary alarm. When they arrived, there was a silver 2005 PT Cruiser with the back hatch open. Officers searched the building but found no one inside.

However, video surveillance shows the same man again breaking in to the building by damaging the door and stealing two boxes of miscellaneous merchandise–including boots and clothes. The man this time was wearing a white t-shirt with jeans.

Information obtained from the vehicle registration and video surveillance has helped SPD identify a suspect.

Over $2,600 of merchandise has been stolen and damage to the door is $450.