Numerous City Closures

The City of Salina has canceled or postponed meetings, programming and events to align with the following:

The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America – 15 Days to Slow the Spread, which began on March 16 and involves avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15 day period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for the next eight weeks, which recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Governor Kelly’s Executive Order effective through May 1 on social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

March 18-23 Meeting/Event Cancellations

3/18-Salina Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting

3/18-Complete Count Committee

3/19 & 3/20-1950s film Screening at the Smoky Hill Museum (postponed until mid-May, unless circumstances change)

3/19-Board of Zoning Appeals (regular meeting)

3/20- Accessibility Advisory Board (special meeting)

Parks & Recreation Programming Cancellations (until further notice):

Golden Year Spring Festival

Therapeutic Recreation Programs

Toddler Time

Youth 3 v 3 Basketball

Adult dance classes

Adult Volleyball League

Adult Drop-In Program at the Salina

Fieldhouse Senior Aquatic Exercise Program

Senior Land Exercise Program

Baseball practices at the Salina Fieldhouse

Baton classes

Tai Chi classes

Closures (until further notice);

Barkley Dog Park & the dog park behind

Salina Animal Services Carver Center

Friendship Center

Lakewood Discovery Center

Salina Field House

Smoky Hill Museum

Public restrooms in City of Salina parks

For online information, visit www.salina-ks.gov, and select Cancellations & Closures within the Featured Items feed, or call any of the following departments: Parks and Recreation, (785) 309-5765; Smoky Hill Museum, (785) 309-5776; Community & Development Services, (785) 309-5715.