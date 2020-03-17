Numerous City Closures

The City of Salina has canceled or postponed meetings, programming and events to align with the following:
- The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America – 15 Days to Slow the Spread, which began on March 16 and involves avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15 day period.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for the next eight weeks, which recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
- Governor Kelly’s Executive Order effective through May 1 on social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.
March 18-23 Meeting/Event Cancellations
- 3/18-Salina Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
- 3/18-Complete Count Committee
- 3/19 & 3/20-1950s film Screening at the Smoky Hill Museum (postponed until mid-May, unless circumstances change)
- 3/19-Board of Zoning Appeals (regular meeting)
- 3/20- Accessibility Advisory Board (special meeting)
Parks & Recreation Programming Cancellations (until further notice):
- Golden Year Spring Festival
- Therapeutic Recreation Programs
- Toddler Time
- Youth 3 v 3 Basketball
- Adult dance classes
- Adult Volleyball League
- Adult Drop-In Program at the Salina
- Fieldhouse Senior Aquatic Exercise Program
- Senior Land Exercise Program
- Baseball practices at the Salina Fieldhouse
- Baton classes
- Tai Chi classes
Closures (until further notice);
- Barkley Dog Park & the dog park behind
- Salina Animal Services Carver Center
- Friendship Center
- Lakewood Discovery Center
- Salina Field House
- Smoky Hill Museum
- Public restrooms in City of Salina parks
For online information, visit www.salina-ks.gov, and select Cancellations & Closures within the Featured Items feed, or call any of the following departments: Parks and Recreation, (785) 309-5765; Smoky Hill Museum, (785) 309-5776; Community & Development Services, (785) 309-5715.