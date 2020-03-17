Salina, KS

Numerous City Closures

Todd PittengerMarch 17, 2020

The City of Salina has canceled or postponed meetings, programming and events to align with the following:

  • The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America – 15 Days to Slow the Spread, which began on March 16 and involves avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15 day period.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for the next eight weeks, which recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
  • Governor Kelly’s Executive Order effective through May 1 on social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

March 18-23 Meeting/Event Cancellations

  • 3/18-Salina Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
  • 3/18-Complete Count Committee
  • 3/19 & 3/20-1950s film Screening at the Smoky Hill Museum (postponed until mid-May, unless circumstances change)
  • 3/19-Board of Zoning Appeals (regular meeting)
  • 3/20- Accessibility Advisory Board (special meeting)

Parks & Recreation Programming Cancellations (until further notice):

  • Golden Year Spring Festival
  • Therapeutic Recreation Programs
  • Toddler Time
  • Youth 3 v 3 Basketball
  • Adult dance classes
  • Adult Volleyball League
  • Adult Drop-In Program at the Salina
  • Fieldhouse Senior Aquatic Exercise Program
  • Senior Land Exercise Program
  • Baseball practices at the Salina Fieldhouse
  • Baton classes
  • Tai Chi classes

Closures (until further notice);

  • Barkley Dog Park & the dog park behind
  • Salina Animal Services Carver Center
  •  Friendship Center
  • Lakewood Discovery Center
  • Salina Field House
  • Smoky Hill Museum
  • Public restrooms in City of Salina parks

For online information, visit www.salina-ks.gov, and select Cancellations & Closures within the Featured Items feed, or call any of the following departments: Parks and Recreation, (785) 309-5765; Smoky Hill Museum, (785) 309-5776; Community & Development Services, (785) 309-5715.

