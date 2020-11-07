Salina, KS

November Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerNovember 7, 2020

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The October list  generated over a dozen arrests.

Those on the November list are wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, felony drug crimes, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, theft, child abandonment, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,334 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

