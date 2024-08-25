Nothing But Good Every Saturday

“Make it, bake it, raise it and grow it,” is the slogan Salina Downtown Inc. uses for the Farm and Art Farmers Flea Market every Saturday.

Vendors are in the heart of the farmers market season, and are happy to serve customers. Market manager, Jessica Kanudson says the local vendors are “not under a 3rd party” and most of them sell “organic and natural products.”

Home Fresh Baking is one of many who handcrafts their products. Owner Robyn Schultz speaks about the products they offer.

Arts and crafts are also available for market goers to shop.

The Farm and Arts Famers Flea Market is will be open every Saturday until October 19th of this year.

Check out all the vendors at the City Lights Stage at N Sante Fe and W Ash St. from 7:30 am – 11:30 am every Saturday morning.