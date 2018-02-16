Salina, KS

Threat Prompts Heightened Security at Salina School

KSAL StaffFebruary 16, 2018

Salina Police have stepped up patrols around schools today after a note was found on a bathroom wall at Lakewood Middle School that warned about a possible school shooting.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities and USD 305 are working together and taking the threat serious, informing parents of what was found and keeping a resource officer on the grounds throughout the day.

“The middle school resource officer is going to be stationed at Lakewood all day today, as opposed to floating back and forth between South Middle and Lakewood,” he said.

The note was found Thursday afternoon around 1:30pm scrawled on a girl’s bathroom wall in pencil.

“We’re looking into the graffiti itself to see if we can figure out, possibly who wrote it.”

Captain Forrester added there are extra patrols around Lakewood Middle School located at 1135 E. Lakewood Circle today as well as the other schools in Salina.

