A Salina man held an intruder at gunpoint after hearing someone in his home at 2:40 AM.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan told KSAL News, Bradly Lantz (60) heard someone in his home early Sunday morning. When he went to check it out, Mr. Lantz discovered Clinton MacDonald 30, from Lindsborg KS, inside his home. Mr. Lantz held MacDonald at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the home in the 7000 Block of W. Water Well Rd.

MacDonald’s charges include Trespassing and DUI .