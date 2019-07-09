North Stepping Down at Art Center

After nearly seven years, Bill North is stepping down as the executive director of the Salina Art Center effective July 16. Before coming to the Art Center in late 2012, North was the senior curator at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, Kansas State University for seventeen years.

North’s accomplishments during his tenure at the Art Center include the organization of over thirty-five exhibitions and over twenty-five artist residencies, developing the Art Center’s nationally-recognized hand papermaking program, and commissioning artist Conrad Snider to create a large-scale, ceramic tile mural for the Art Center’s Santa Fe Avenue facade.

“Our sincere appreciation and thanks to Bill for his expertise and guidance in furthering the mission of Salina Art Center within the Salina community, our larger regional community and the national museum community. The many outstanding exhibits, residencies and expanded programming have provided valued experiences for artists and all.” Karla Prickett, Salina Board of Trustees

According to North:

It has been an honor to serve the Salina Art Center and the Salina community for the past six-and-a-half years. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to contribute to the Art Center’s rich legacy of connecting the community with contemporary art and artists. As the Art Center moves forward, it will need to develop new strategies and structures if it is to thrive in the current cultural, social, and economic environment. I have every faith that, with the community’s help, the Art Center will do this. My family and I will remain in Salina and will continue to support the Art Center and the community any way we can. Salina is our home. Personally, I will be resuming several scholarly and creative projects that have been on hold since coming to Salina.

The Art Center has a full schedule of exciting events, exhibitions, films, and educational opportunities planned for the 2019/2020 season. “Bill’s knowledge and expertise are a valuable resource to Salina’s cultural community and he will be missed, but hopefully not far away.” said Misty Serene, director of institutional advancement at Salina Art Center. “Those who support quality art experiences for our community will help guide us through this transition. It has always been the membership who bring the Art Center to life. We are optimistic this change will present new opportunities.”

Salina Art Center is a nonprofit, contemporary art & education center accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The mission to create exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life is carried out daily through opportunities for community members to make connections between art and life through hands-on art makerspace, classes, exhibitions, films, demonstrations, and lectures. For more information about what’s happening at the Art Center, visit www.salinaartcenter.org.

***

Founded in 1978, the Salina Art Center is a 501(c)3 creating exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Art Center’s galleries, Art Center Cinema, and Warehouse are located in the heart of downtown Salina, KS. Learn more online at www.salinaartcenter.org. The Salina Art Center’s exhibitions and programs are funded by Art Center donors and members and the Salina Arts & Humanities Grants Program, the City of Salina.