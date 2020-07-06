North Salina Business Burglarized

Damage is reported and property is stolen from a business burglary over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday from the Bennett-Warta Collision Repair Shop, 333 N. Ohio St.

The burglar appears to have gained entry in to the building via a vent and forced their way inside.

Hanus says that employees tool boxes were entered and several of their tools stolen including a socket set, Imperial Metric Wrench set and two spray paint guns. An itemized list of the missing tools is being collected.

Total loss is listed at $1,275, while damage to the vent system is estimated at $500.

The investigation is ongoing.