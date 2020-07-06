Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 71 °

North Salina Business Burglarized

Jeremy BohnJuly 6, 2020

Damage is reported and property is stolen from a business burglary over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday from the Bennett-Warta Collision Repair Shop, 333 N. Ohio St.

The burglar appears to have gained entry in to the building via a vent  and forced their way inside.

Hanus says that employees tool boxes were entered and several of their tools stolen including a socket set, Imperial Metric Wrench set and two spray paint guns. An itemized list of the missing tools is being collected.

Total loss is listed at $1,275, while damage to the vent system is estimated at $500.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

North Salina Business Burglarized

Damage is reported and property is stolen from a business burglary over the weekend. Salina Polic...

July 6, 2020 Comments

Empty Kayak Found In Smoky Hill Riv...

Kansas News

July 6, 2020

Dispute Over Fireworks Leads to Sho...

Top News

July 6, 2020

Salina Salvation Army Reopens Monda...

COVID-19 Top News

July 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

North Salina Business Bur...
July 6, 2020Comments
Empty Kayak Found In Smok...
July 6, 2020Comments
Golf Event Brings in Over...
July 6, 2020Comments
KWU Prepares Plan For Fal...
July 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH