North Newton Reports Mountain Lion Sighting

A Kansas community is reporting a mountain lion sighting.

According to the City of North Newton, a resident spotted a mountain lion Monday night going into the woods at the north end of town by the I 135 on-ramp. No pictures or videos of the large cat were provided.

Mountain lion sightings in Kansas have been increasing in recent years, but they are still considered rare. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, in total, more than 60 confirmations have been made in Kansas since 2007.

Kansas does not have a hunting season for mountain lions, and they may not be killed without legal justification. Landowners are permitted to dispatch wildlife, including mountain lions, found in or near buildings on their premises or when destroying property; However, reasonable efforts must first be made to alleviate the problem before resorting to killing the animal. NOTE: Landowners may not possess such animals with intent to use unless authorized.